TRU cracks list of Top 50 research universities in Canada for first time

Thompson Rivers University has cracked the list of Canada's Top 50 research universities in 2023 with $8.5 million in sponsored research funding.

Making the list is a first for TRU, which came in at 49th on Research Infosource’s annual list of the top research universities in the country.

According to TRU, the ranking system evaluates universities based on sponsored research funding, weighing factors such as research intensity per faculty member and graduate student, total number of publications, publication intensity and publication impact.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top 50 universities for 2023," said Shannon Wagner, TRU vice-president research.

"This distinction attests to the high calibre of research that is conducted by our faculty and students."

TRU’s total sponsored research income is valued at $8.5 million and includes all funds that support research, such as grants, contracts or contributions from sources external to the institution.

The university placed second in the undergraduate tier for research income growth between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, increasing by 29.9 per cent.

Compared to other universities in this tier, TRU's research intensity per faculty member was ranked 14th at $50,000 and 17th per graduate student at $9,000, according to the university.

TRU said some of the highlights of TRU research funding for this period include $1.5 million to expand a peer-mentoring program for early childhood educators, $850,000 to building a world-class genomics lab, a new and renewed Canada Research Chair and a $1 million grant for the development of climate-resilient cattle.

TRU’s board of governors recently gave final approval for the creation of its new research institute of Wildfire Science, Adaptation and Resiliency.