TRU welcomes changes to cost-of-living requirements for international students

Photo: TRU

Following regulation changes to cost-of-living requirements for international students in Canada, Thompson Rivers University says they are welcoming the changes as good news.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced last week that the cost-of-living requirement for single study permit applicants will double from $10,000 to $20,635 as of Jan. 1.

Last updated in the early 2000s, Miller said the requirement hasn’t kept up with the cost of living over time.

The federal government said the threshold will be adjusted each year when Statistics Canada updates the low-income cut-off, which represents the minimum income necessary to ensure that an individual doesn’t have to spend a greater than average portion of income on necessities.

The new changes mean international students will need to show they have $20,635, representing 75 per cent of low-income cut-off, their first year of tuition and travel costs.

“A change to the financial requirement for study permits has been a long time coming, and TRU welcomes the change as good news,” said Baihua Chadwick, TRU’s vice-president international, in a news release.

“Ensuring that international students are financially prepared for studying in Canada protects students and sets them up to be successful.”

Chadwick said TRU has a responsibility to ensure international students are prepared and supported when they attend the university, and TRU offers a variety of specialized student services including International student advisors, health and wellness benefits, immigration advice as well as housing co-ordinators.

“Students come to TRU for the benefits of an international experience and quality education; worrying about the cost of living will not enhance that experience,” said Chadwick.

“Students with a stable financial base, as the new minimum requirement for study permits will ensure, can focus on their academic pursuits and the cultural experience of living in Canada.”

TRU currently has more than 4,600 international students enrolled from more than 100 countries, and university officials say they don’t anticipate a significant impact from the new federal requirements.

“It’s crucial to acknowledge the challenges facing international students," said TRU President Brett Fairbairn.

"As an institution, we will respond. We must be committed to directing more resources towards scholarships, emergency financial assistance, and essential services tailored for them."

“In my view, this is an equity matter — it is what these students need to succeed.”

The university recently created new scholarships as part of TRU World’s 40th anniversary.

The ministry said the requirement change will prevent student vulnerability and exploitation, but the impact of the changes could vary depending on the applicant.

According to Ottawa, targeted pilots will be implemented to test new ideas aimed at helping underrepresented cohorts of international students pursuing studies in Canada.

“We are revising the cost-of-living threshold so that international students understand the true cost of living here. This measure is key to their success in Canada. We are also exploring options to ensure that students find adequate housing,” said Miller.

“These long-overdue changes will protect international students from financially vulnerable situations and exploitation.”

Additional changes by the ministry to temporary policies include off-campus working hours for international students being extended until Apr. 30, 2024, eligibility of online learning for post-graduate work permits ends for those who start program after Sep. 1, 2024 and the automatic 18-month extension for graduation work permit holders ends. Jan. 1, 2024.

TRU's board of governors will be considering a five percent increase to international student tuition as part of a three-year tuition increase plan at an upcoming meeting.