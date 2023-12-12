Four more schools added to SD73 preschool pilot slated to launch in January

Photo: Castanet

A pre-kindergarten program in the Kamloops-Thompson school district will be expanded to four more elementary schools in the coming year, with more seats potentially on the way.

SD73's board of education passed a motion Monday to expand its Just B4 Preschool program to allow for 10 seats of pre-kindergarten programming at various elementary schools.

The program will expand from the pilot program at Arthur Hatton elementary to include Beattie, Barriere, Raft River and Marion Schilling elementary schools in January.

“We had initially looked at Haldane elementary but there is currently a private preschool already running very well in that space,” said Tanya Rogers, district principle for early learning and child care.

“We’re continuing communication to see if it might be an opportunity for us, with the current preschool teacher, to run the program but under our banner in the future.”

The programs will run in the afternoon in spaces used in the morning by the district’s StrongStart preschool program.

“Of course, we need an early childhood educator who is already ideally built into the system because they have been, in most cases, our StrongStart facilitators,” Rogers said.

Rogers explained that the Just B4 program differentiates from the StrongStart preschool program by being a "second step" towards kindergarten.

“StrongStart is a parent involved program, so you have to have a family member that comes with you, so this is a second step,” Rogers said.

“The idea is that four-year-olds would be there and then two hours of independent practice. So it would be StrongStart at their catchment school and then Just B4 Preschool, ideally at their catchment school.”

Rogers said the program model could be adapted to include 20 seats at each school if there’s sufficient demand and is determined to be fiscally viable.

The program will run three days a week and will cost $133 a month for parents with children enrolled.

The school district has budgeted for $13,300 in monthly revenue from parent fees and $9,600 in monthly funding from the Ministry of Education and Child Care per location.

Expenses will come primarily from additionally wages for early childhood educators, who are estimated to work an additional 7.5 hours a week to run the programs.

The school district is budgeting for a surplus of $2,112 at each of the locations.

Grant Reilly, assistant superintendent of early learning and child care explained that the expansion is “a bit of a safe start” and is unlikely to run at a deficit.

“We don’t envision yet of running a program until we have the ten registered students in play,” Reilly said.

“In talking with our StrongStart facilitators we’ve also been aware of families that are interested, so that’s why the number 10 is there because we feel really confident that will be attainable.”

Rogers said the Just B4 program expansion will be revisited at the end of June 2024 to determine future programming.

The motion was passed unanimously by the board.