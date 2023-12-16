Kamloops-based company makes cross-country trip to pitch on Dragons' Den

Photo: CBC/Dragons' Den

A Kamloops-based company was given the chance to sell itself on national television, hauling products all the way to Toronto to pitch them on Dragons' Den.

Cody New, founder of Multy Rack Systems, said the company originally auditioned in 2018 but had to pull out before trying to get into the Den again this year

“I send our audition and information to CBC, and even though auditions closed, normally they only accept I think they said 100 people, but they made an extra spot just for us,” he said.

“They made a 101st spot just for us. So we accepted that on the terms that we had to be in Toronto to film in four days.”

New said he geared up and drove across the country, rehearsing his pitch along the way.

“The whole time I drove I didn't listen to music, I just said it over and over and over until I remembered my lines for the elevator pitch part and preparation for questions,” New said.

“You bring your product, you bring a display, some multimedia and video, all that kind of stuff, which we somehow pulled off — I don't know how."

New said he took his truck into the Den alongside two others provided by a friend from Stellantis, owner of Chrysler.

“Stellantis was nice enough to actually give us a couple of trucks for the show on short notice, they had them delivered right to the studio," he said.

"We outfitted them with our rack systems and we went in. It worked out amazing."

New said the products pitched were a line of truck racks to carry various items that mount to a truck’s box, which is a first in North America, according to New.

“The inspiration for the bike rack and for the other products is just solving a problem that the market has — is what inspired us to put our brains together to think of these products, which surprisingly nobody else has done,” he said.

He said he couldn’t reveal whether the company received a deal from the Dragons, but said interested parties can tune into the show next month to find out.

New said the studio is at the top floor of the building, which required the trucks to be taken up in a large freight elevator the night before shooting.

“They count down and as they're getting to those lower numbers 5-4-3-2-1, the adrenaline hits — I immediately said I need water,” New said.

“It was about an hour being in there, they cut the show down to about seven minutes. But if you asked me, I don't remember what went on.”

New said the shoot was “extremely intimidating” but he eventually settled into speaking with the Dragons and felt he delivered a strong pitch.

The episode is scheduled to air on Jan. 4 and will available to stream on CBC Gem the same day.