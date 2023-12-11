Kamloops Alliance Church will hold Christmas Eve services in Sun Peaks, wants to expand to mountain resort

Photo: KTW file

As many as 800 people are expected to attend Christmas Eve services later this month in Sun Peaks put on by Kamloops Alliance Church, which is eyeing a permanent expansion to the mountain resort.

Chris Throness, lead pastor at KAC, said he’s “excited” about the services.

“In speaking with local leadership at Sun Peaks earlier this year, we learned that approximately 12,500 residents and visitors will be spending the Christmas holiday at the resort,” he said in a news release.

“We thought that instead of people from Sun Peaks driving to Kamloops to attend a church service on Christmas Eve, we could bring Christmas Eve services to them.”

The church is renting the ballroom at the Sun Peaks Grand, 3240 Village Way, with enough room for 400 attendees per service. Start times are 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“My family and I will be there and I’ll be sharing a message of hope in celebration of the season,” Throness said.

“We will also have a live band playing Christmas carols and there will be time for refreshments and visiting. Christmas Eve is already a thrilling time of great expectation and hope, and we look to complement those celebrations with these two services.”

Throness said the services are part of a plan to expand KAC into the Sun Peaks community. He said some of his congregants already live in Sun Peaks and host weekly meetings.

“We’ve had discussions with Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine about our plans, as well as other community members and leaders,” he said.

“Sun Peaks is growing, with more and more people making the community their full-time place of residence. Our intention is to provide an option for a holistic church ministry where people are supported emotionally, mentally and spiritually.”

There is not much in the resort in terms of religious services.

Sun Peaks Chapel offers a 20-minute interdenominational service Sunday afternoons between November and April. The service is held outside at the top of the Sunburst Express chairlift.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops used to hold some masses in the village but has not been back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parish of St. John Vianney holds mass Sunday mornings in nearby Heffley Creek.