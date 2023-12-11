Police seeking information on alleged group assault downtown

Photo: Glacier Media

Kamloops Mounties say they’re investigating a report of an altercation downtown that escalated into an alleged group assault.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers received a report of an assault that occurred in the 400-block of Victoria Street at about 2:20 a.m. on Friday.

According to the report, an altercation began inside a commercial location before escalating when three men allegedly followed another man outside and assaulted him.

Police said the victim attended hospital for treatment and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 250-828-3000.