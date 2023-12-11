Mounties arrest suspect accused of impersonating a police officer

Photo: Castanet

A team of federal cybercrime investigators helped Kamloops Mounties make an arrest last week of a man alleged to have impersonated a police officer.

According to police, the man was arrested on Wednesday after fleeing into a business on Versatile Drive.

The investigation began late last month, Mounties said, when the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit’s cybercrime investigation team contacted the Kamloops detachment.

“It’s still early, but at this stage in the investigation, no local reports have been received to suggest someone in Kamloops has been actively impersonating a police officer,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in a news release.

“If anyone has information that may indicate otherwise, please contact the detachment as soon as possible.”

Police subsequently executed multiple search warrants, though it’s not clear where.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said details about the allegations are not yet being shared publicly.

“The investigation is active and ongoing, therefore we can’t get into specific details about it,” he said.

“But the arrest and subsequent search warrant executions are a great illustration of the teamwork that occurred to identify a suspect and ascertain evidence to support anticipated charge recommendations.”

Anyone with information about the investigation can call police at 250-828-3000.