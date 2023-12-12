Drought conditions leave Upper Sahali pond dry, pose new challenge to city

Photo: Josh Dawson Kamloops city staff say drought conditions have dried out Gambles Pond at Albert McGowan Park.

A small pond in Upper Sahali has dried out due to persistent drought conditions, posing a new challenge to City of Kamloops staff.

Dylan Scott, acting utilities manager for the city, said the Gambles Pond stormwater collection basin at Albert McGowan Park is filled solely by precipitation and surface runoff.

“We actually haven't pumped [water] out of that cell for almost two years. So unfortunately, it's just not collecting the rainwater and runoff that we would usually see,” Scott said.

“From my colleagues and myself, since I've been here, this certainly has never happened. So this is absolutely a new challenge we're running into.”

Scott said dry conditions in the past years have contributed to the pond drying out.

“Experiencing drought, specifically through the last summer we got to drought Level 5, but even the year before that was quite a dry year for us,” Scott said.

“You can see a very small portion of ice and unfortunately that's probably going to be about as much ice as we'll see in there through the winter season.”

Scott said while he understands the pond has been used as a skating rink in previous years, the city actually discourages all community members from using the pond because for skating as its thickness is not monitored.

He said signage is displayed at the pond to keep off due to “potential and apparent” danger.