St. Ann's volleyball teams make school history by medalling at provincial championships

Varsity volleyball teams from St. Ann's Academy have made school history by bringing home bronze medals from provincial championships for the first time ever.

St. Ann’s varsity girls' volleyball team earned its first medal during their second appearance at provincials where they placed third. The team placed fifth last year during their first provincial appearance.

Chandra Mallais, volleyball coach and athletic director for St. Ann’s Academy, said the 2023 1A girls' volleyball championship was held between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 in the Kootenays.

Mallais said team members Maggie Pearce and Morgan Eichenberger earned spots on the second provincial all-star team.

The Crusaders varsity boys' team also brought home a bronze medal, which marks the first time the team has medalled at provincials.

Mallais said the varsity boys' 2023 1A volleyball championship tournament was hosted at Lion’s Gate Christian Academy in North Vancouver between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

Team member Nash Pearce came home having earned a spot on the provincial boys all-star team, while Ryder Litke earned a spot on the first provincial all-star team.