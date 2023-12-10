Two years in prison for man who raped vulnerable ex weeks after she gave birth

Photo: KTW B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops

A Kamloops man who raped his vulnerable ex-girlfriend weeks after she gave birth to his baby has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison.

The 49-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was sentenced on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court after a judge convicted him in August following a trial on one count of sexual assault.

Court heard the rape took place on Oct. 9, 2020, about a month after the baby was born. The couple was not together at the time, but the man agreed to sleep over to help out with the baby.

The woman testified that she told the man she was not interested in sex before going to sleep. She said she woke up to find him on top of her.

The man claimed the sex was consensual, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ward Branch did not buy it.

Branch on Friday sentenced the man to two years in federal prison.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years and prohibited from possessing firearms for a decade.

The man had been free on bail. He was arrested at the end of Friday’s hearing to begin serving his sentence.