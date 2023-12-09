Kamloops Mounties identify woman slain in Brocklehurst shooting

Photo: Castanet Police taped off two homes on Valhalla Drive after a woman was shot on May 21.

Police have identified the victim in a murder earlier this year in a Brocklehurst townhouse complex.

Chaneill Satow, 39, was shot to death inside a home on Valhalla Drive in May. She was named in a document that was presented to a City of Kamloops committee on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on May 21, according to residents.

Police said at the time a woman was shot on the property. She died in hospital five days later.

The investigation into the slaying is ongoing.

Mounties confirmed a large police presence at a home on Cornwall Street in North Kamloops a few days later was related to the shooting probe.