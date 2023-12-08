Large police presence in North Kamloops due to weapons report, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Police had some roads closed in North Kamloops on Friday morning while officers responded to a weapons report.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the report was unsubstantiated and the closed roads have since been reopened.

Castanet Kamloops received reports of a large police presence in the 1000-block of Tranquille Road at about 11:30 a.m.

“It was in response to a potential weapons report,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyns said. “Some roads were closed briefly as a precaution while police investigated.”

Evelyn said the roads had reopened as of noon.