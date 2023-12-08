224843
225034
Kamloops  

Single lane on Trans-Canada Highway after incident west of Chase

Hwy 1 partial reopening

Story: 461489

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports that the collision scene on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Chase is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Expect delays.

ORIGINAL: 8:25 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions Friday morning after a vehicle incident in the Shuswap.

The highway is closed between Chief Neskonlith Drive and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road, four kilometres west of Chase.

DriveBC indicates there is no detour available at this time, and the next update is not expected until 10 a.m.

