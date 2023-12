Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports the incident and highway closure on the Coquihalla at Surrey Lake summit between Merritt and Kamloops was cleared as of about 3:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 p.m.

Highway 5 is closed northbound for a 16.5 kilometre section between Merritt and Kamloops.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident between Exit 315 and Exit 336 on the Coquihalla has caused the closure.

A detour is available via Highway 5A.

Details of the incident are not clear.