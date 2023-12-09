City of Kamloops committee has 'no interest' in pursuing BC Housing review

Photo: Glacier Media

Members of a City of Kamloops committee voted Thursday in favour of having council send a letter to the province saying it has “no interest” in pursuing a third party review of BC Housing or local social agencies.

The committee’s recommendation — which stands in stark contrast to campaign-trail calls from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson for an independent review of BC Housing’s supportive housing and shelter facilities — will need to be approved by council at a later meeting.

Coun. Kelly Hall, who chairs the safety and security select committee, said during Thursday's meeting he believes the letter should be sent to BC Housing and the local agencies that provide service to the community.

Hall said he’d like to see council thank them for the hard work they are doing in Kamloops.

“Also, to let them know that this council has no interest in a third party review of BC Housing, or any agencies within the City of Kamloops,” he said.

“I think that has to go out in some form of a letter from council to have the agencies and BC Housing understand that we are a partner, and we want to continue to grow that partnership. I think a letter of support would go a long way in helping build that bridge.”

Coun. Dale Bass moved Hall’s recommendation, adding the letter should also be sent to B.C.'s Ministry of Housing.

She noted an earlier presentation from Alfred Achoba, executive director for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kamloops Branch, in which he told the committee about the agency’s current successes and challenges.

“I think we have a little encapsulated view of the kind of work our agencies are doing," Bass said.

"And I think it's important to reinforce our faith in them, our faith in BC Housing, and as you say, that we're not interested in entertaining any audit of any anybody right now."

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she’s repeatedly heard a willingness from local social agencies to collaborate while seeking to address ongoing issues related to homelessness, mental health and addictions.

“I may feel differently about it if we felt the social agencies were closed to sharing information, or collaborating or any of those pieces, but since they're not and since the provincial government has been extremely clear that it's not even an option, it does feel like a waste of time to keep calling for something that's not an option,” Neustaeter said.

She added calling for a review when there is clearly no interest in the matter is eroding trust, and is “damaging for relationships and reputation.”

The three committee members unanimously voted in favour of sending the recommendation to council.

Hamer-Jackson has long called for an independent review of shelters and supportive housing operating on a harm reduction model. He has said he’d like to see more wraparound services for clients and more recovery-focused facilities.

The mayor owns a business on West Victoria Street and has attributed a number of incidents along the corridor, such as fires, break-ins and thefts, to the neighbouring supportive housing and shelter facilities.

In March 2021, the former council put a motion forward to ask David Eby, then the attorney general and minister for housing, to review the outcomes of supportive housing projects in Kamloops. Eby replied months later, saying the province wouldn't engage a third-party consultant to review BC Housing’s supportive housing program.

This past motion came up during a council meeting on Tuesday, after which Hamer-Jackson spoke out in favour of continuing to push for a review, arguing a lot has changed with BC Housing since that time.

“I don’t know what you want me to do other than camp out on Premier Eby’s doorstep and say I don’t agree with the letter, which is probably not practical,” David Trawin, city CAO, replied to the mayor.

“We got a letter saying he will not be doing a third party review on that, so there’s nothing more staff can do.”

On Thursday, after the committee vote, Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he feels members of the community who live or work near supportive housing facilities won't agree with the move.

"I don't know why you wouldn't want it," he said, referring to the review.

"It can help — it's going to help the community as far as I'm concerned."