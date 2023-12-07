Police seek suspect after bar employee injured in late-night attack

Photo: RCMP Do you recognize these people? If so, Kamloops Mounties would like to hear from you.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect following an assault that left an employee at a downtown Kamloops bar with serious injuries.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a business in the 300-block of Victoria Street at about 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 28 for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyns said police were met by a person with visible injuries.

“According to the report, the suspect was involved in an altercation and was asked by an employee to leave the location,” she said.

“The suspect allegedly produced a sharp object and assaulted the employee, then threatened him.”

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a tall white man with a dark complexion. Investigators believe the man stands approximately 6-foot-3 with dark hair and a bushy beard.

Evelyn said Mounties are releasing surveillance images of two persons of interest — a man and a woman who are believed to have left the scene in a dark sedan. The woman is shown twice, with her hair up and down.

Anyone with information about the incident or the people shown in the above surveillance images can call police at 250-828-3000.