Woman who sparked series of fires in Kamloops-area backcountry accused of breaching house arrest

Photo: David Newcomb Monte Lake resident David Newcomb said his security system captured this image in early April of 2022, after a suspicious fire was set near his property.

A Kamloops woman who avoided jail two months ago after pleading guilty to arson charges stemming from a string of fires she set in the backcountry outside city limits is facing new charges alleging she breached the conditions of her house arrest.

Angela Elise Cornish, 42, was sentenced in September to three months of house arrest and three further months under strict curfew conditions.

According to court documents, she is accused of breaching the conditions of her sentence sometime in mid-October. No details of the alleged breaches have been made public.

Mounties secretly followed Cornish for days in the spring of 2022, after she became a suspect in a series of suspicious fires near Lac Le Jeune and Connolly Lake.

Cornish is not in custody. She is due back in court on Tuesday.