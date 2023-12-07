Police collect $8K worth of toys, gift cards at Stuff the Cruiser event

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mounties and crime prevention volunteers collected new toys on Saturday to give to people in need.

Kamloops Mounties say they collected more than $8,000 worth of toys and gift cards at Saturday’s Stuff the Cruiser event outside Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive.

“The event was an incredible illustration of the generosity and holiday spirit alive in Kamloops residents,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“We had children who used their own savings to hand-pick and purchase a gift specifically for the toy drive. It really was an amazing experience to be present for.”

The donated items were delivered to Christmas Amalgamated, which will distribute them to those in need in the community.

Donations are still being accepted. Anyone who couldn’t make it on Saturday can contact Christmas Amalgamated at 250-376-0777.