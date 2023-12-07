Kamloops RCMP say stolen Jaguar convertible found, two people arrested

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

Kamloops police say a red Jaguar convertible reported stolen Thursday morning has been recovered, and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, Mounties said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle theft is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL: 12:41 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties are asking residents to be on the lookout for a red convertible which was reported stolen in Valleyview on Thursday and may have been involved in another theft.

In a news release, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a gas station in the 1700-block of Valleyview Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle.

At about 11:15, Mounties were told a red convertible was sighted in Juniper, where boxes had been stolen from an address on Galore Crescent.

“It’s very early in the investigation, but both reports involve a red convertible, indicating they may be related,” Evelyn said.

“The vehicle stands out and officers are currently conducting patrols. If anyone sees a car they think may be related, please contact police as soon as possible.”

The vehicle is a red Jaguar model XK8 with a black soft top. The B.C. licence plate reads LN 338B.

Anyone who has surveillance or dash camera footage of the vehicle, or who has information about the incident, is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.