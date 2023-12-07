Kamloops man detained after no showing for trial on charge he assaulted firefighter

Photo: RCMP Mitchell James Nesbitt

A Kamloops man who was a no show last month for his trial on allegations he assaulted a firefighter on Tranquille Road has been ordered to stay behind bars until the case can be heard.

Mitchell James Nesbitt, 33, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and five other firearms charges.

Court heard Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to an address in the 500-block of Tranquille Road on June 24, 2022, for a fire burning complaint.

Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said firefighters arrived to find a man and a woman who said there was no blaze in the area.

“They saw evidence of a fire and told the male and female they didn’t appreciate being lied to,” he said.

“That led to the male, who was later identified as Mr. Nesbitt, becoming verbally aggressive.”

Martin said Nesbitt threw “an unknown item” at a KFR captain, narrowly missing him. The firefighters then called police and held Nesbitt down until they arrived.

Nesbitt is also charged in connection with an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2021, in which police found a homemade firearm in a duffel bag near his feet at a bus stop. Martin said Nesbitt also had a modified shotgun shell in his pocket, which would have worked with the homemade gun.

Nesbitt was bound by a 10-year firearms prohibition at the time, which stemmed from a trafficking conviction in 2012.

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said Nesbitt is homeless. He suffers from some addictions issues but has been clean “for some time.”

Nesbitt was denied bail following a hearing Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court, during which he also pleaded guilty to one count of failing to appear in court — which cost him 30 days in jail. In that case, he did not show up for a Nov. 2 trial date on the Tranquille Road assault with a weapon charge.

Martin said four Crown witnesses showed up for the scrubbed Nov. 2 trial date, three of whom were KFR firefighters.

“And they, frankly, have much better things to do than repeatedly show up to court for trials that aren’t going to run,” he said.

Nesbitt is due back in court on Dec. 13.