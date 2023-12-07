Kamloops council adopts bylaw allowing RMTs to operate home-based businesses

Photo: Glacier Media

Registered massage therapists can now operate home-based businesses in the City of Kamloops thanks to a zoning bylaw amendment recently adopted by council.

Several RMTs attended a public hearing on Nov. 21 to speak out in support of the bylaw amendment.

Jennifer Norman told council the ability to operate a home-based practice gives people who may have mobility challenges or lack of vehicle access options to find a service provider closer to home.

The RMT said operating a business from home will give women the opportunity to maintain their careers while also balancing the needs of their families. Council heard 78 per cent of RMTs are women.

“Allowing the opportunity to work in a home based setting, you're improving the quality of life of not only those within the profession but all community members,” Norman said.

“It creates an incentive for more quality health care providers to work in Kamloops, and aids in our efforts to support local industry workers, hospital employees, first responders that our community relies on, and it demonstrates our city council's prioritization of the prosperity and safety of female entrepreneurs.”

Eric Beach, current planning manager, said the City of Kamloops has given site-specific approvals to six home-based RMT businesses between 1997 and 2015.

“We haven’t received any complaints to date on those site specifics that we’ve done in the zoning bylaw,” Beach said.

He noted council could look at future bylaw amendments to include other possible home based business types.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter introduced the motion asking staff to prepare these bylaw changes after the matter was brought up while she was door-knocking on the campaign trail last year.

She thanked everyone who did “so much of the legwork” to bring the amendment forward, as well as residents who came forward with a need.

“To me, this is how the process should work,” Neustaeter said. “Being able to meet folks who have a need in our community, something that falls squarely within our purview, what we should be doing, it meets multiple things within our strategic plan.”

Coun. Stephen Karpuk, who is a chiropractor, said he was in favour of the motion given his own experiences as a healthcare professional.

“As someone who also raised their kids in my office, the benefits of having your family close is really great,” Karpuk said, noting his lone concern was around ensuring home-based businesses will address accessibility needs for clients.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted how much the conversation around allowing local home-based businesses had changed.

"Going back 13 or 14 years ago, I was sitting in your seats, arguing that it should be kept in office and commercial spaces,” O’Reilly said, speaking to the group gathered in the council chambers gallery.

“At that point, our downtown was bleeding, and our downtown was dying. And we are now in a completely different scenario where it’s the opposite, and there is no space for people to go, and we need to adapt.”

He said it’s great to be in this position, with a “good problem to solve.”

“I'm more than happy to support this today,” he said.