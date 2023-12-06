Kamloops bars, clubs permitted to open until 3 a.m. this New Year's Eve

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops bars and nightclubs will be able to keep their doors open for an extra hour to ring in 2024.

City council voted Tuesday to support an extension of the licensed hours of operation for liquor primary establishments until 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association reached out to the city to request the extension for this year’s festivities.

In a report to council, city staff noted this extension is permitted under provincial regulations, and police advised there are enough resources to support the request.

Council voted unanimously to approve the extension.

City staff said council can expect another report before next year’s holiday season. Depending on how this year goes, staff will recommend either reviewing similar asks on an annual basis, or changing policy to allow these requests across the board.