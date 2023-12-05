Kamloops firefighters make quick work of warehouse blaze on Laval Crescent

Photo: Kristen Holliday KFR made quick work of a fire at a commercial location along Laval Crescent Tuesday night.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a blaze Tuesday night at a commercial building on Laval Crescent.

Crews were called to TGP Wholesale, located just below Aberdeen Mall off Notre Dame Drive, for the report of a fire at about 9 p.m.

“We had some palleted material burning inside,” said KFR Capt. Norm Little said at the scene, adding he wasn’t sure exactly what it was.

He said it took firefighters about 12 minutes to knock down the blaze.

As of about 9:45 p.m., KFR crews were clearing smoke from the warehouse building.

Little said to the best of his knowledge, no one was inside when the fire started.