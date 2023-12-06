Kamloops council puts unanimous support behind sobering centre business case

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council voted unanimously Tuesday in favour of sending an updated business case for a local sobering centre to the provincial government.

Sobering centres are intended for short-term, 24-hour stays, providing medical supervision, shelter and assessment for people who are under the influence of substances. The facilities are intended to reduce pressure on jail cells, emergency rooms and shelters.

A request for a local sobering centre was first drafted in 2016, following years of community discussion. Despite follow-up inquiries, no progress was made on the matter and the province asked to have the document resubmitted.

JP Baker, a consultant who helped prepare the updated business case, said the document provides some background context and lays out the drivers for change.

“There's a lot of call in community for this type of intervention,” Baker said.

“It's actually a priority at the provincial policy level, this kind of thing, in terms of seamless service and overcoming some of the fragmentation in terms of service delivery in health care.”

He said the goal for a local sobering centre is to improve short-term health and safety outcomes for intoxicated people, provide an access point for services and housing, offer better care for Indigenous people, and reduce strain on hospital emergency rooms and police cells.

Baker noted there are a few cases in B.C. where intoxicated people have died in police custody or after leaving custody, adding the original Kamloops sobering centre business case was “propelled” by the November 2009 death of John Paul Gibbons.

“The coroner's report in that case said that city cells are no place for sobering, and RCMP consistently stated that acute intoxication is not a criminal issue — it is a medical issue," he said.

"And so we need to take care of it medically, not through law enforcement."

Day One Society is identified as the “optimum operator" for the would-be facility, with the business case noting the non-profit also operates a local detox centre.

“It's a straight line into detox for those folks who want it," Baker said.

"That’s quite common when you look at the other sobering and assessment centres in B.C. They're often co-located with a detox facility, or a non-profit organization offering mental health and substance use services."

The sobering centre is envisioned to run around the clock. It would house 10 beds and would employ security to ensure safety for clients, staff and others.

Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s social, housing and community development manager, said the province will need to approve the funding, after which Interior Health will put out a request for proposals to secure an operator.

“We've put Day One Society as what this community, from a consensus-building standpoint, identified as our best foot forward, but ultimately IH would put out an RFP to identify an operator once that funding is confirmed,” Mazzotta said.

The business case estimates if Day One Society is selected, it would cost about $398,000 for renovations and $2.6 million for annual operations.

Coun. Dale Bass, who championed a sobering centre before she was elected to council, requested the city ask to receive a response from the minister of mental health and addictions within a specified window of time so they can be assured the business case was received.

“I don’t want to see this thing die or vanish,” she said.

“We need this, we needed it seven years ago, we need it right now. I know the provincial government does move slowly, but if we could do anything to keep them moving a little less slowly that would be super.”