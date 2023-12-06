Man on trial on charges he sexually assaulted stepdaughter over period of years

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops-area man is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court this week on charges alleging he sexually assaulted his young stepdaughter over a period of years.

The 37-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. Castanet Kamloops is not naming the community in which the allegations are alleged to have taken place to avoid violating the same ban.

The man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his partner’s daughter between January of 2019 and November of 2021. The girl was between the ages of four and seven at the time.

The man’s trial got underway Tuesday with testimony from the girl, who is now nine, and her mother.

The girl said the man sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

“When nobody’s looking he would try and touch my private parts,” she told police in a statement played in court.

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Joe Killoran, the girl admitted she told lies about the man’s actions. She said she didn’t like him and was happy when he moved out of her house after she made the sex assault allegations in 2021.

But the girl maintained her story about the sex assaults is true.

“I know that it’s real life,” she said.

The complainant's mother testified that she kicked the man out of her house after hearing her daughter’s allegations.

The Crown closed its case on Tuesday afternoon and Killoran said the man is not calling any evidence. Lawyers will return to court on Wednesday to make closing submissions.

The man is not in custody.