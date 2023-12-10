Police asking for tips following North Kamloops dumpster fire

Photo: Castanet

Police are looking for witnesses to a North Kamloops dumpster fire that left damage to a nearby residence in the early morning.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to assist Kamloops Fire Rescue in the 900-block of Seventh Street on Dec. 1 at about 1:30 a.m., where firefighters were tending to the remnants of a fire that burned close to a nearby apartment building.

Patrols were conducted by police but no suspects or witnesses were located.

Police are asking who witness or has video footage or information related to the investigation to contact Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.