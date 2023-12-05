SUV rolls in North Kamloops collision that saw hydro pole sheared off

Photo: Josh Dawson Emergency crews deal with a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Fortune Drive at Vernon Avenue.

There is no word yet on injuries after an SUV rolled onto its roof Tuesday morning on a busy North Kamloops thoroughfare.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fortune Drive and Vernon Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash.

Two vehicles appeared to have been involved in the collision, which also saw a hydro pole sheared off.

A Castanet reporter at the scene said northbound traffic on Fortune Drive was being diverted around the scene but southbound traffic was getting through.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for information about the incident. This story will be updated when more becomes known.