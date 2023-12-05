IH opens new X-ray, bone-density testing clinic in North Kamloops

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health has opened an expanded and upgraded medical imaging clinic in North Kamloops.

The Northills Centre Medical Imaging Clinic has opened its doors at 42-700 Tranquille Rd., replacing the former North Shore Radiology Clinic on nearby Fortune Drive.

“The new Northills Centre Medical Imaging Clinic will add capacity for over 8,000 X-rays and 3,000 bone density exams per year,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

“I am excited that residents in the Kamloops region will have access to improved medical imaging services closer to home.”

The clinic is home to an upgraded bone-density unit, which came with a $98,000 price tag, as well as a brand new X-ray machine, which replaces a model that was nearly 20 years old. In all, the equipment and renovations in the new clinic cost $917,000.

The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Bone density testing is by appointment only. X-rays are by appointment until 12:30 p.m., with drop-ins available from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Appointments can be booked by calling 250-314-2420.