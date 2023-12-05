Owner gives chase after thieves steal car left running outside North Kamloops store

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say a parked car was stolen Sunday after it was left running by its owner outside a store on Tranquille Road.

According to police, officers received a report just after 4 p.m. Sunday that a 2004 Infiniti G35X was stolen in the 300-block of Tranquille Road. The vehicle bears the licence plate TT9 59X.

Police said a stolen 2001 Chevrolet Suburban pulled up beside the Infinity when one of the occupants got out and into the vehicle, driving off as the owner chased after on foot.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.