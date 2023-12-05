Police not tipping hand on cause of McGill Road collision that killed TRU volleyball player

Photo: Castanet

Police say they are still working to determine the cause of a fatal collision Wednesday on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University, including whether the driver of a pickup truck thought to have been responsible for the carnage was experiencing a medical event at the time.

The violent crash killed TRU men’s volleyball player Owyn McInnis and severely injured two of his teammates, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. Brinnen suffered a serious spinal injury and is in hospital in Vancouver, while Waterhouse remains in a medically induced coma at Royal Inland Hospital.

Police have said they believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. McInnis, Brinnen and Waterhouse were inside the Jetta.

Mounties have so far not indicated whether criminality is believed to have played a role in the incident. Castanet Kamloops asked whether investigators believe the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

“Police are continuing their investigation into the McGill crash, which includes exploring possible contributing factors such as medical or criminal components,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in reply.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

Police previously confirmed they spoke with the pickup truck’s driver at the scene, but would not say whether the driver was arrested.

TRU set up a scholarship fund in McInnis’ memory, and online fundraisers have been launched for Brinnen and Waterhouse.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.