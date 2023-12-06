Two firearms seized from man experiencing 'drug-induced paranoia,' police say

Photo: Glacier Media

Two firearms were seized from a man experiencing what appeared to be “drug-induced paranoia” following a 911 call, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers responded to reports of a break and enter and harassment on the 200-block of Larkspur Street just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

The same man had been arrested earlier, at about 2:30 a.m., and assessed by the integrated crisis response team after he called making false claims while under the influence of drugs.

While returning to the residence, which police said is frequented by multiple people, two long guns were located on a couch and seized. No signs of a break-in were present, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.