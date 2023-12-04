Police believe semi truck crossed centre line, caused Saturday crash that killed two people

Photo: Castanet

Police believe the driver of a commercial transport truck is responsible for a head-on collision Saturday that killed two people travelling in a car on Highway 5 north of Barriere.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to a report of a head-on crash at about 10:45 a.m. on Saturday on a stretch of the highway between Barriere and Clearwater.

“Initial investigation points to the commercial vehicle entering the oncoming lane, where it struck the oncoming car,” BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Mike Moore said in a news release.

“Tragically, two occupants of the car were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Moore said police are investigating, as are CVSE officers.

“Initial investigation is focusing on the driving behaviour of the commercial truck leading up to the crash,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or any dash-cam footage showing the truck, can call police at 250-647-2237.