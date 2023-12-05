Alberta man to stand trial next summer on charges stemming from fatal highway crash

Photo: GoFundMe Shaun Stacey Michael

An Alberta man accused of impaired driving causing death following a head-on Highway 1 collision in 2021 that killed a Kamloops father will likely stand trial next summer, a judge has been told.

Gordon Kent Rumbles, 54, is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

The allegations stem from a collision near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous on Nov. 6, 2021.

At the time, police said an eastbound pickup truck crossed into the path of a westbound pickup truck, killing the westbound driver.

Shaun Stacey Michael, a 48-year-old father of two, died in the crash.

According to police, the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Monday, a judge was told lawyers are expecting to set Rumbles’ two-week trial to begin on July 22, 2024. It’s not yet known whether the trial will take place in Salmon Arm or Kamloops.

The date is expected to be confirmed next week.