SD73 opens new childcare centre amid provincial childcare crisis

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has opened a new childcare centre in Valleyview, adding 72 spaces at Ralph Bell elementary amid a provincial childcare crisis — with more on the way.

The two new portables installed on the school's grounds will hold 48 spaces for children ages 3 to 5 and 24 spaces for infants and toddlers.

There are currently 12 infant-toddlers registered at the centre, the capacity of one infant toddler program, with another 12 expected to enrol next year once another infant toddler educator is hired.

Tanya Rodgers, district principal of early learning and childcare, said the new portables were specifically designed to house childcare spaces and include office space and a full kitchen.

“Infant toddler continues to be one of the most important areas of need, and then the other one would be, of course, after school care for school aged children,” she said.

“We need more spaces like this, there is a childcare crisis.”

Rodgers said the district wants new childcare spaces on or attached to elementary school grounds where space is available.

“It's all about space, which we are a little bit hard to find in our schools here in School District 73 because we've been growing quite quickly,” she said.

“Space like we have been able to have here at Ralph Bell and Happyvale can't be accommodated at every elementary school, which provides challenging opportunities for finding space for childcare.”

Trina Cassidy, SD73 secretary-treasurer, said the new centres at Ralph Bell and Happyvale each cost $2.8 million each, which was completely funded through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“Whether or not we’re in on budget, we don’t yet know because the pods are still coming in,” she said.

An identical childcare centre is still under construction at Happyvale elementary. It is expected to hold the same number of spaces.

Alisha Neumann, executive director of Inquiring Little Minds, which will operate the two new centres, said the first focus is on getting the infant toddler programs up and running.

“We'll probably have all the [infant-toddler] spaces open first because there's such a great need in the community for those spaces, and then we'll worry about three to five spaces afterwards,” she said.

“We're really trying hard to get them open in the next six months and everything ready to go for everybody so that they can have have childcare and go back to work.”

Neumann said while there is a “bit of a crisis” in Kamloops, the community isn’t any worse than the rest of B.C.

“It has to do with many things, but a lot of them are just that there's a such a low ratio for infant toddler educators, so we only take one to four, and then the class size is actually smaller,” she said.

“We need many more classrooms to have infant toddler, and then the teachers need to have further certification, which is hard to do when you're not getting paid very much more to take on the year of school.”

Neumann said early childhood educators will receive a raise from the ministry in January, increasing their wage enhancement. However, she said she believes providing infant toddler educators the same raise could help ease the crisis.

"If [the ministry] would give them an extra $1-$2, it would probably only cost the government less than a million dollars a year, it would be really fractionally small compared to what they're already giving," she said.

"It would just give the recognition that those teachers did take on the extra year of school, the extra student loans in order to take on the training."

Grace Lord, minister of state for child care, said in a written news release that affordable child care allows parents and families to pursue other goals while providing children with needed early learning opportunities.

"Children, their families and Kamloops’s local economy will benefit from these much-needed new licensed infant-toddler child care spaces," she said.

The ministry said the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund has funded over 33,000 licensed child care spaces in B.C. since 2018, including over 950 in and around Kamloops.

"The province and the government of Canada are investing nearly $300 million to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas throughout B.C.," the province said.

"Applications are still being accepted for the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund from public and not-for-profit child care operators and providers, and Indigenous governments, and will do so until there is no more budget available."