Kelowna volleyball player remains in coma after horrific Kamloops crash

Photo: Lynn Bogert Owen Waterhouse (L) with his younger brother Jack (R)

The second Thompson Rivers University volleyball team member who was seriously injured in a fatal crash in Kamloops last week has been identified.

Owen Waterhouse, a graduate of Kelowna Secondary School, remains in critical condition in a medically-induced coma at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Waterhouse sustained severe brain trauma and doctors believe his life will be changed forever.

Friends of the Waterhouse family have organized a GoFundMe to help cover treatment and recovery costs. It has already reached $35,000.

GoFundMe organizer Lynn Bogert tells Castanet the family is trying to remain positive and hopeful, but Owen's injuries are very serious, "he remains in a coma and they're not ready to wake him yet."

Fellow Kelowna Secondary School graduate and TRU Wolfpack teammate Riley Brinnen was also seriously injured in the Nov. 29 crash while Owyn McInnis lost his life. A GoFundMe has also been launched for Brinnen while a memorial scholarship has been set up in honour of of McInnis.

The crash at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 happened at the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive in Kamloops and involved six vehicles. A total of 11 people were hurt.

"Owen is an extraordinary young man who lights up any room he enters with his smile. His love for his family, friends, all animals and every imaginable sport, is known to all. His bear hugs and 'tarps off' TikToks are infamous, says Bogert.

The Waterhouse family are small business owners in Kelowna.

"This family would literally give the shirts off their backs," Bogert says.

"Owen and the Waterhouse family not only need our love, strength and positive energy but assistance in supporting them with the unexpected financial burden of living away from home, and all the treatment and rehabilitation that will be involved on the long, unpaved road ahead," said Bogert on the GoFundMe page.

"If you are able, please help in any way you can. These are unchartered territories and all the support possible will be appreciated beyond words."