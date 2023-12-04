Clearwater emergency department forced to close temporarily

Photo: Interior Health

Another emergency room closure at the hospital in Clearwater.

Area residents are advised of temporary changes to the emergency department hours at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital due to limited nursing availability.

The emergency department will be closed today until 7 p.m., patients are advised to access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care, i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," states a news release from Interior Health.