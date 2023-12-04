No injuries reported after flames gut Brocklehurst house

Photo: Josh Dawson Firefighters battle a house fire on Monday morning in the 800-block of Evergreen Place in Brocklehurst.

UPDATE: 10:41 a.m.

No one was injured in a Monday morning blaze that cause “substantial damage” to a home in Brocklehurst, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 800-block of Evergreen Place just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

KFR Capt. Darryl Damini said firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze.

“When we showed up here there was heavy fire and smoke coming out of the front side of the building,” he told reporters at the scene.

“There didn’t seem to be any occupants around. The building appeared to be empty and it was confirmed there was nobody inside.”

Damini said crews will remain on scene for some time mopping up.

“The fire was extinguished quickly,” he said. “And now we’re just doing some overhaul and making sure it’s out.”

Damini said there is no indication yet as to the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:06 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are battling a house fire Monday morning in Brocklehurst.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 800-block of Evergreen Place just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a blaze.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said smoke was pouring out of the home as of 10 a.m. Three KFR trucks and one ambulance were on scene.

Crews also had a westbound lane of Tranquille Road closed at Evergreen Place, but traffic was getting by.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

