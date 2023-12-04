Kamloops firefighters battle blaze at Brocklehurst home

Photo: Josh Dawson Firefighters battle a house fire on Monday morning in the 800-block of Evergreen Place in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are battling a house fire Monday morning in Brocklehurst.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 800-block of Evergreen Place just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a blaze.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said smoke was pouring out of the home as of 10 a.m. Three KFR trucks and one ambulance were on scene.

Crews also had a westbound lane of Tranquille Road closed at Evergreen Place, but traffic was getting by.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Or do you have photos or video? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or email us.