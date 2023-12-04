Kamloops paramedics collect donations for Christmas Amalgamated

Photo: Kelsie Wright

B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics handed out hot dogs and hot chocolate outside the Real Canadian Superstore in Kamloops on Sunday as they packed away donations to be doled out to local kids in need.

Paramedic Tammi Cote said organizers are quite happy with the turnout this year, having taken in $270 in cash and $450 worth of gifts.

“It's not about what and how much money,” Cote said.

“We feel very fortunate who we are in our jobs, but not everybody has that. It’s nice seeing the community come out for everybody else.”

Paramedic Candice Gusland said the donations will be going to Christmas Amalgamated and will be redistributed back into the community.

“I think the really cool thing is that people are asking, ‘Well, where's this going?’” Gusland said.

“Is that staying in our province? No, that stays in our city.”

The paramedics thanked the community for coming out and showing their support.

Kamloops Mounties held their Stuff the Cruiser event on Saturday at Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive, collecting donations and toys for the same cause.