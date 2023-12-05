Veteran Kamloops radio host wins national award for support of blues music in Canada

Photo: Toronto Blues Society/Facebook Brant Zwicker is the recipient of the Toronto Blues Society's Booster of the Year Award.

A longtime Kamloops radio host has won a national award for his support of blues music in Canada, named booster of the year by the Toronto Blues Society.

Brant Zwicker, host, writer and producer of syndicated radio program At The Crossroads, was named the winner of the society’s Blues Booster of the Year award.

The society said the award is given to individuals and festivals for their dedication to supporting blues in Canada.

On air since 2003, At The Crossroads is heard on 112 FM transmitters and streaming platforms across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Belgium, according to the society.

Zwicker said it was a “significant honour” to be the recipient of the award.

“I do what I do in the blues community purely out of love and appreciation for the music and for those who make and support it”, Zwicker said.

“That has always been the goal and the reward, so to be recognized for something that comes naturally to me is, indeed, most humbling."