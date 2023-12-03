Live music, crafts and Santa coming to Welcome Winter Block Party downtown

Photo: Castanet Staff Santa strolls Victoria Street during the 2019 Welcome Winter Block Party.

A block of Victoria Street will be closed next weekend for the yearly return of the Welcome Winter Block Party.

The downtown event, hosted by the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and presented by Dearborn Ford, will see the 300-block of Victoria Street shut down to traffic from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The event will include live music from performers including the Rayleigh School Band, Brendan Methot, September Chardonnay, Holiday Tuba, The Soundwriters and Barefoot Twin.

The KCBIA said the event will also include food, drinks, crafts, an artisan market and a visit from the jolly man himself, Santa Claus.

More information on the event is available online.