Forecast calls for week of cloudy skies, flurries and showers

Madison Reeve

The Kamloops region is forecast to see a cloudy week with chances of both flurries and showers predicted early on, according to Environment Canada.

Daytime temperatures are expected to trend upward, peaking on Tuesday before descending to highs around 0 C by the weekend.

Monday will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers in the morning. The morning is predicted to see 30 km/h winds becoming east and a high of 4 C throughout the day. Monday night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 8 C. Temperatures will drop to a low of 1 C overnight as skies clear.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday with a high of 3 C. Cloudy skies are expected overnight accompanying a low of -1 C.

Temperatures will peak at 3 C over the course of the day on Thursday as skies see both sun and cloud. Thursday night is predicted to see cloudy skies and a low of -3 C.

Friday will see cloudy skies continuing as temperatures reach a high of 2 C. More cloudy periods are expected overnight with a drop in temperatures to an overnight low -4 C.

The weekend is forecast to remain mostly cloudy with highs around 0 C, according to Environment Canada.