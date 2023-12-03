South Kam boys come back to capture first provincial volleyball title

Photo: Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre The South Kamloops Titans celebrate following the final point in their championship game victory over the Abbotsford Christian Knights on Saturday at the BC School Sports 2023 AA Boys Volleyball Championship at Langley Events Centre.

The South Kamloops Titans are boys’ volleyball champions for the first time after completing a monumental comeback Saturday night in Langley.

The Titans defeated the Abbotsford Christian Knights in five sets after dropping the first two, earning them BCSS AA Boys Volleyball Championship gold.

“I’m so glad that we can come back with this showing of pride for Kamloops,” SKSS middle blocker Huxley Wendland told the Langley Events Centre after the game.

The Titans played with heavy hearts following Wednesday’s multi-vehicle collision on McGill Road that killed one TRU men’s volleyball player and critically injured two others — a tragedy that sent a shockwave through the close-knit volleyball community.

South Kam players wore special warmup shirts Saturday bearing the numbers of the three players involved in the crash.

“We’ve been thinking about the TRU guys back at home this entire time we’ve been down here,” assistant coach Matt Lofgren said.

“We wish we could be back there to support them, but I know they are back there supporting us and wanting us to play our hearts out. … We were thinking about them.”

Four Titans were honoured for their play at provincials — Alex Howard taking home the award for most outstanding player and Noah Henson, Gavin MacGregor and Wendland recognized as tournament all-stars.

— Langley Events Centre