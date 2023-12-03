Stuff the Cruiser nets two van loads of donated toys for local kids in need

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops Mounties and crime prevention volunteers collected new toys on Saturday to give to people in need.

Stuffed animals, dolls, remote control cars and even a bicycle were packed into a police cruiser Saturday as Kamloops Mounties collected donated toys for local kids in need.

Stuff the Cruiser, an annual Christmas toy drive, took place outside Toys R Us in Sahali.

With about half an hour left in the fundraiser, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn estimated Mounties collected about two van loads full of toys for kids of all ages, in addition to monetary donations.

She said the toy drive has received “awesome support.”

“People still manage to be able to find that little bit extra to give,” she said.

Evelyn thanked crime prevention volunteers for spending their Saturday outside Toys R Us collecting donations from people in the community.

She said the toys will be delivered to Christmas Amalgamated, which will distribute them to local people in need of extra Christmas cheer this year.