Vehicle incident closes Yellowhead Highway south of Little Fort

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 is closed near Little Fort after a crash on Saturday.

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions after a crash happened south of Little Fort on Saturday.

DriveBC said the incident happened along Highway 5 between Allen Meeker Road and the junction with Highway 24.

Crews are on scene.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP for more information about the incident.

