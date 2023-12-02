224020
Kamloops  

Vehicle incident closes Yellowhead Highway south of Little Fort

Hwy 5 closed after crash

- | Story: 460437

The Yellowhead Highway is closed in both directions after a crash happened south of Little Fort on Saturday.

DriveBC said the incident happened along Highway 5 between Allen Meeker Road and the junction with Highway 24.

Crews are on scene.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

225295