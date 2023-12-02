Scholarship fund launched in memory of TRU athlete killed in recent crash

Photo: Kristen Holliday A memorial has grown at the corner of McGill Road and University Drive after a crash Wednesday killed one TRU WolfPack athlete and critically injured two others.

A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of Owyn McInnis, the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball player killed in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday.

In a post on Saturday, TRU WolfPack said the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award has been launched as a way of ensuring the fourth-year athlete’s legacy will live on.

TRU said a $20,000 contribution from two anonymous donors helped set up the scholarship fund.

“Owyn was a son, brother, fiancé, teammate and so much more. He brightened the day of anyone lucky enough to talk with him and we will miss him greatly,” the post said.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of McGill Road and University Drive at about 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured.

Two of McInnis’ WolfPack teammates suffered critical injuries in the crash, TRU said.

Investigators believe a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before striking a Volkswagen Jetta stopped at a red light at University Drive. Police said the impact created secondary collisions with four other vehicles.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

In the days following the incident, a memorial of flowers, photos, handwritten notes and WolfPack gear has grown along the sidewalk at the intersection where the collision took place.

TRU WolfPack thanked everyone in the community who has reached out over the past few days.

“At a time of heartache, your love and support has been felt,” the post said.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award can visit tru.ca/owyn.