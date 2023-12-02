TNRD looking for qualified people to serve as Advisory Planning Commission appointees

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is looking for qualified people who can help provide input on land use in rural areas.

In a news release, the TNRD said it’s seeking interest from people to serve as appointees on the Advisory Planning Commission.

The APC will comprise of 12 members, one representative for each electoral area aside from two areas with the largest populations which will receive two appointees.

“Input from the APC is provided as advice or recommendations to the TNRD as part of processes for land use applications and project reviews,” the regional district said in a statement.

Commission appointees are expected to attend meetings in person or electronically, likely on a monthly basis.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Jan. 19, 2024. Those interested in applying should contact [email protected].

“When applying, we ask that you please state your interest and your experience or qualifications, and to ask any questions that you may have,” the regional district said.

More information about the Advisory Planning Committee can be found on the TNRD website.