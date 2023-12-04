Y Women's Shelter counts on, appreciates donations each year from Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Josh Dawson Jacquie Brand is general manager of the Y Women's Shelter's Violence Against Women Intervention and Support program.

Christmas Cheer has a special meaning for Jacquie Brand and her work colleagues.

For them, it means smiles, some moments of normalcy and the ability to do things for women and children who have fled unsafe situations and turned to the Y Women’s Shelter for support.

Brand, general manager of the agency’s Violence Against Women Intervention and Support program, said the annual donation from the Cheer fund goes a long way.

“It’s knowing the community believes in us,” she said.

“It’s knowing we can count on the community for funding that we are grateful and hopeful for.”

The shelter’s connection with the fund goes back to its inception in 1992, when Gregg Drinnan, then sports editor with the Regina Leader-Post, had lunch with a colleague. From that gathering came the Leader-Post Christmas Cheer Fund, which continues to this day. It supports the many women’s shelters in that city.

Drinnan moved on to be sports editor at the Kamloops Daily News, and he brought the idea with him. With only one such shelter in Kamloops, he made it a legacy recipient and had a committee of residents pick other non-profits to share in the annual fundraising.

When the Daily News closed, Kamloops This Week took over the fund and continued supporting the shelter. After KTW shuttered in October, the B.C. Interior Community Fund assumed running the fund, again keeping the shelter as the legacy recipient.

“We make sure the money we use goes directly to the families that access our services,” Brand said, including those who may not seek shelter but just need some outreach support from the staff to create safety plans or maybe just need to drop in for a few hours to talk. Staff are available by phone 24 hours a day.

“We get a lot of calls,” Brand said.

“People who need to work through next steps or just want to talk about how to make the violence stop. You don’t have to stay here for us to support you.”

This holiday season, shelter staff are supporting more than 10 families through Christmas, relying on sponsors to help “make Christmas real for the kids.”

The Cheer money, received early in the following year, is crucial for the shelter. It also receives government financial support but the extra that comes from Kamloops residents through Cheer helps with support as basic as providing transportation for a women and possibly her children to flee from violence to making sure the cupboards and refrigerator are always stocked with food.

It even goes to something as basic as a birthday cake for a child whose world has been turned upside down.

“We love these little celebrations throughout the year to mark occasions,” Brand said.

“It gives us all a chance to celebrate a good time.”

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

To view this year's donors, click here.