The North Shore Business Improvement Association will celebrate Christmas on Saturday at a party featuring Santa, the Grinch and free food.

The NSBIA’s Christmas Community Celebration is slated to run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday at Spirit Square, 107 Yew St.

According to organizers, food and hot drinks will be available for free.

