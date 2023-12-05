Former Logan Lake resident thankful after thorough search launched for missing cats

Photo: Laurie Poirier A former Logan Lake resident is thanking the community after they have helped her search for missing cats Siri and Lexi. Siri (left) was found, but Lexi (right) is still missing.

A woman who recently moved away from Logan Lake is thanking her former community, which she says launched nothing less than a “full campaign” to help find her missing cats.

Laurie Poirier said she can’t believe how much Logan Lake residents have become invested in the search for the two felines, one of whom, Siri, was found after 40 days missing. The hunt continues for the second cat, Lexi.

“They are a community to be cherished,” Poirier said.

“Two months before COVID when we moved there, we had people reach out and go, 'Is there anything you need?' They are a community that literally takes care of their own — even if it's just a cat.”

Poirier said she moved with her husband from Logan Lake to Chase in October. She said they decided to re-home the bonded pair of cats, thinking it was the best thing for them as Siri and Lexi love to be outside, and would have been restricted to the indoors at the new place.

Although an ideal home was found for the cats, Poirier said they evidently decided they didn’t want to stay and went missing after they were let out on Oct. 8.

Cue the people of Logan Lake, who saw the flyers and posts to the local community Facebook page and decided to take action.

One community member contacted Poirier saying she thought she had saw one of the cats in her backyard, giving her permission to come into the yard whenever she needed to search. Soon after, Siri was found.

Facebook posts about the second cat are receiving dozens of comments, and one person put together a TikTok video titled, “Let’s bring Lexi home.” Poirier said people have been messaging her and sending her pictures of cats they find in an attempt to identify the missing feline.

“People are literally getting into this — it’s not just that they're ‘Oh, I'll let you know if I see her,' they're actively opening up their eyes and their hearts and it totally just blows me away,” Poirier said.

She said people have come to stand with her and bring her coffee as she went out to search as late as 11 p.m. and as early as 4 a.m.

“One lady brought real catnip,” Poirier said.

Others have jumped in their cars to search, even at night and early in the morning.

Poirier said a woman she doesn't know said she would be making a cat house to put in a yard where Lexi was spotted. Another person on the same street who also sighted the cat has decided to leave their garage door slightly ajar for her.

“I really cannot believe how much people have gone out of their way. They’re getting in their cars late at night to go look, and early in the morning,” Poirier said.

She said she doesn’t know how the search for Lexi will end, but the process is bringing Logan Lakers together.

“They are a community that steps up — obviously steps up — even for something that isn't important to them. They step up because it's important to somebody in their community,” she said.

“I've never seen it before — never seen anything like this. I've seen people say, ‘Hey, keep your eye out for a cat,’ but I've never seen people actually get in their cars and go looking. It's just what we need in this world.”